Did Donald Trump ever wish to work like PM Modi?

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that US President Donald Trump had once said if he becomes US president, he would work like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, whenever there are elections in any part of the world, the issues are India and PM Modi. In 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump had said 'If I become the President I will work in the way PM Modi is working for the development of India'," Adityanath said in Etawah.

However, according to the reports, during the elections, Trump had tweaked 'ab ki baar Modi sarkar' slogan to make it 'ab ki baar Trump sarkar'. But he never said that he wants to work like him.

Also Read Hours after EC ban ends, Adityanath's 'Babur Ki Aulad' jibe at SP leader

"I will look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi, who has been very energetic in reforming India's bureaucracy," said Trump while addressing Indian Americans at a rally in Edison at New Jersey in 2015. "Great man! I applaud him for doing so, Trump had said.

During the elections, Trump released an ad targeted at Indian Americans in which said he appreciated PM Modi's work in trimming the bureaucracy and hoped to emulate the same in his administration.