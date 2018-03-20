Did corruption allegations in construction of Andhra’s capital city lead to BJP-TDP trust deficit?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Centre of not doing enough for the state. Naidu who is also the chief of the Telugu Desam Party, withdrew from the NDA and even moved a no-confidence motion agains the BJP in Parliament.

Another allegation made by him was that he was not given an audience by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for nearly one year. The BJP is however livid at these allegations and says that Naidu is trying to paint a picture as though the Centre has done nothing for Andhra Pradesh.

One of the major issues for the trust-deficit to build up were the allegations of corruption in the building of AP's capital city Amaravati. There were allegations galore and this had upset the PM, a source told OneIndia.

Naidu was repeatedly told to take a cheque of Rs 9,500 crore, but he has refused it. The source said that Naidu has not given the Centre any clarity on the projects and the costing with an intention of trying to build a false impression that the Centre is blind towards the state.

The PM was also upset that despite an amount of Rs 2,500 crore being sanctioned to build the AP state assembly and government offices, work has not started. There was never any clarity given on the status of these projects by Naidu, the source also said.

While the BJP has been making a strong pitch about the sanction of funds, it still has its task cut-out in Andhra Pradesh. BJP's national general secretary, Ram Madhav would be heading to AP to take stock of the situation. During his visit to the state, he would speak with the local leaders and ask them to drive across the point about how the much the Centre has sanctioned for the state.

The BJP also feels that it is in with a better chance in the state with the TDP walking out. Now it would be able to contest on more seats and a victory in many is certain, the party feels. Earlier due to coalition compulsions, the party was unable to contest on more seats. There was also this feeling within the BJP that Naidu was not allowing the party to grow.

OneIndia News

