Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 declared

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1: The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 has been decalared. The results are available on the official website.

Earlier it was decided that the results would be declared on October 29. However there was a delay as the state was reeling under a terrible situation due to the floods. The examination was conducted in the month of July to August, but due to severe flood situations some of the papers were postponed to October. The results would The results are available on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Under the 'Examination' tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result - I year Improvement

A PDF will open

Check your exam result

Download result

Take a printout