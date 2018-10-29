DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 to be declared on November 1

New Delhi, Oct 29: The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

Earlier it was decided that the results would be declared on October 29. However there was a delay as the state was reeling under a terrible situation due to the floods. The examination was conducted in the month of July to August, but due to severe flood situations some of the papers were postponed to October.

Now the date to declare the results has been fixed for November 1. It is expected to be declared by noon. The results once declared would be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement results 2018:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

or Under the 'Examination' tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result - I year Improvement

A PDF will open

Check your exam result

Download result

Take a printout