DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2018 first supplementary allotment list released

New Delhi, July 7: The has been released. The same is available on the official website.

As per the statistics available on the official website, total 56742 seats were available for admission and a total of 96638 applications were received out of which 93711 were considered for the allotment. In the first round of allotment, 47289 seats have been allotted to eligible candidates. The number of vacant seats is 9453.

The vacant seats as well as seats which remain vacant after the admission based on first allotment list will be allotted in the second round.

Students who have been allotted a seat in the first list can take admission to the allotted school between July 6, 10 am and July 10, 5 pm.

The list is for students who could not make use of the single window allotment system and the students who could not apply at the first place. DHSE had given time till July 2, till 5:00 pm to apply through the system.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day