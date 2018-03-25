Dhinakaran observes fast demanding formation of CMB

Thanjavur(TN), Mar 25: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today observed a day-long hunger strike here today demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at the earliest. Dhinakaran, who had launched his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) recently, staged the protest here with his supporters and some farmers associations joining him.

Prominent farmer leader PR Pandian was among those who joined the RK Nagar MLA at the protest. In his address at the fast venue, Dhinakaran said the people of Tamil Nadu should fight for the formation of CMB. He claimed that the BJP-led Central government may not set up the CMB immediately in view of the the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Dhinakaran said methane and hydro carbon projects in the Cauvery delta region would turn Tamil Nadu into a 'Somalian' desert, and charged the Centre with "deliberately" ignoring the interests of the people of the state. Later, speaking to reporters, he said political parties in the state should keep their differences aside and show unity on the Cauvery issue.

"It is an alarming situation.... crops have already started withering due to deficit rains. If all parties protest in unison, there will be a solution," he said Following the February 16 final verdict of the Supreme Court on the vexed Cauvery river dispute, the ruling AIADMK and opposition parties including the DMK have been urging the Centre to constitute the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) within six weeks from that day to ensure the state received its due share of water from the inter-state river.

PTI

