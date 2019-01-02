Dhinakaran moves SC to allot 'Pressure Cooker' symbol to his party for Thiruvarur by-election

Chennai, Jan 2: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran moved to Supreme Court to allot 'Pressure Cooker' symbol to his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for Thiruvarur by-election scheduled to be held on January 28, seeks an urgent hearing in the matter.

The Thiruvarur seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August.

The Election Commission said by-elections to Jind and Thiruvarur assembly seats would be held on January 28 and counting of votes on January 31.