English
  • Sports

DHE Odisha +2 admission: First merit list released; 88.3 per cent cut off for science

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has released the Plus 2 merit list on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.

    The candidates who had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list on the official website of School and Mass Education Department, Odisha (Student Academic Management System).

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The cut off for Science stream is 88.3%. At Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack and Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar.

    For Arts, the cut off marks in the first merit list is 78.67% at Patita Paban Higher Secondary School, Sainkula, Keonjhar.

    Likewise for Commerce stream, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar has set the highest cut off 78.20% followed by Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack (77.17%).

    According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.

    Steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:

    • Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in
    • Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link
    • Enter your registration number and other details
    • Click on Submit button
    • Your allotment result will be displayed online
    • Results will be published and take out print for future reference.

    Read more about:

    odisha education

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue