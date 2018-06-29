DHE Odisha +2 admission: First merit list to be released today at samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha, will release the first merit list of plus +2 today on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The candidates who had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list on the official website of School and Mass Education Department, Odisha (Student Academic Management System).

The official website managed by the SAMS (Student Academic Management System) centre has posted a message that the merit list will be displayed today. However, the +2 merit list time is not confirmed.

According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.

Steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:

Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link

Enter your registration number and other details

Click on Submit button

Your allotment result will be displayed online

Results will be published and take out print for future reference.

