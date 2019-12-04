Dhavan will represent us in Ayodhya case clarifies Jamiat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: Rajeev Dhavan would continue to represent the Muslim party in the Ayodhya case, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has clarified. The clarification comes a day after reports stated that Dhavan had been sacked from the case.

The Jamiat in a press note said that there had been some misunderstanding over the issue. It further said that an apology would be issued to Dhavan.

"Indebted" to Dhavan for his services in the case. "The President Jamiat Ulama I Hind Hazrat Maulana Sayyed Arshad Madani DB will be meeting him personally and will sort out the misunderstanding and controversy looming," the party's legal advisor Shahid Nadeem said in a post on Facebook.

Review plea doesn’t challenge entire Ayodhya verdict

On Tuesday Dhavan said that said he has been sacked from the matter on the 'nonsensical' ground that he is unwell.

Dhavan, who posted the information on Facebook, said he is no longer involved in either the review or the case.

"Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR (Advocate on Record) Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case," he wrote.

"I have been informed that Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue," Dhavan added on the social networking site.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, headed by Maulana Arshad Madani, has filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

Dhavan said he didn't want to divide the Muslim parties.

217 page petition filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

"I have argued the case for all the Muslim parties in a united manner and would like the same way. The Muslim parties should sort out their differences first," Dhavan told PTI.

He said he expressed his opinion on Facebook only after Maqbool went public about him being sacked because he is unwell.

"If I am unwell, then how come I am appearing in courts in other cases," Dhavan said.

"I am committed to the cause and to the Muslim parties but making such statement is completely wrong."

A five-judge constitution bench on November 9 unanimously cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.