Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 7, 60 people rescued

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Dharwad, Mar 21: The death toll in building collapse at Kumaraeshwar Nagar in Dharwad rose to seven as rescuers on Thursday. Till now more than 60 people have been rescued.

Rescuers had pulled out two more bodies from the debris and one person succumbed to injuries at hospital on Wednesday.

Rescuers have pulled out 60 people from the rubble of the four-storeyed under construction building, which collapsed Tuesday evening at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad,about 400 km from Bengaluru.

In addition to 10 ambulances and five fire tenders deployed for relief and rescue operations, three teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been engaged, two from Ghaziabad and one from Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader from the region Vinay Kulkarni had said Tuesday that one of the partners in the building was his relative and that whoever was involved should face action.

According to reports, most of those trapped were migrant labourers from north India who were engaged in laying tiles.

A case has been filed under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the owners of the building and a special team will be constituted to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)