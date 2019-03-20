Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, 43 admitted to district hospital

Chennabasaveshwar P

Dharwad, Mar 20: The death toll in the Dharwad building collapse rose to three as one more body has been recovered from the debris on Wednesday. The collapse took place in Dharwad's Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru.

Giridhar Kuknoor, District Surgeon told news agency ANI that 43 people have been admitted to the Civil hospital while 13 people have been referred to KIMS and SDM hospital.

Several people are still trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still underway in. An NDRF team is also participating in the operation.

Construction had been going on in the building for the last two years and work was ongoing on the third floor. The first two floors had around 60 shops that were functional.

Former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni visted the spot and assured action against those responsible for the tragedy. He admitted that one of the owners is a relative of his.

Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre, Ravi Sobrad are the owners of building that collapsed in Dharwad on Tuesday. Gangadhar Shintre is father-in-law of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni.