  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dharwad building collapse: 7 officers suspended for dereliction of duty

    By
    |

    Dharwad, Mar 23: Urban Development department suspended seven officers for dereliction of duty in connection with 5-storey building collapse in Dhrwad which claimed 16 lives so far.

    Dharwad building collapse: 7 officers suspended for dereliction of duty

    Rescue operations continues for 5th day at building collapse site on Saturday. NDRF and other agencies have rescued total of 61 people and have extracted 16 bodies from the debris.

    According to reports, it is being suspected that at least seven people are still under the debris.

    Four owners of the under-construction building that collapsed surrendered to cops on Friday, three days after the tragedy. Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader from the region Vinay Kulkarni had said Tuesday that one of the partners in the building was his relative and that whoever was involved should face action.

    Not for fashion but for people: Kumaraswamy on son, nephew contesting polls

    According to reports, one of the building owner Basavaraj blamed an engineer for the tragedy. Also, police arrested the engineer, Vivek Pawar, from a lodge in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

    A case has been filed under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the owners of the building and a special team will be constituted to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.

    More INJURED News

    Read more about:

    injured rescue operation karnataka building collapse

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue