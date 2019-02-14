Dharna outside Kiran Bedi's residence: Puducherry CM sleep outside Raj Nivas

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of Governor Kiran Bedi alleging she was misusing her powers and also interfering in the day-to-day activities of the government.

He and his party leaders conducted a sit-in agitation in front of the Raj Nivas to condeman Bedi's alleged interference in the running of the government and stalling of welfare schemes.

Protesting outside the Raj Bhawan wearing black clothes, Narayanasamy alleged that Bedi was forcing upon the law-abiding citizens rules such as compulsory wearing of helmets and others.

His protest came after Kiran Bedi hit the road two days ago and advised two-wheeler owners to wear helmets. While Kiran Bedi wanted the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders to be implemented at one go, Narayanasamy wanted the implementation in phases.

The Chief Minister said that people of Puducherry people are law-abiding citizens and nobody should impose rules upon them forcefully. He also urged that the helmet enforcement rule by Puducherry director general of police S Sundari Nanda should be taken up in a phased manner

Extending his support, MK Stalin spoke to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and expressed his support towards him.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government on various issues with Narayanasamy accusing her of delaying clearance to welfare schemes and bypassing the elected government.

Earlier, Kiran Bedi took to Twitter to criticise the Chief Minister for stalling enforcement of helmet rule.

"When there's no culture of wearing a helmet in Puducherry and its CM keeps stalling enforcement and every 3rd day there's a fatal accident, due to non-wearing of a helmet, where does one begin? Give up or take it in one's own hands as well, alongside challenging enforcement agencies?" she wrote on Twitter on February 10.