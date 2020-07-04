Dharma Chakra Day: Lasting solutions to challenges can come from teachings of Buddha, PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: This is a day of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The teachings of Lord Buddha teaches respect for people, respect for poor, women and respect for peace and non-violence, the PM also said during his address to celebrate Dharma Chakra Day.

The International Buddhist Confederation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture is celebrating Asaadh Poornima as Dharma Chakra Day.

Lord Buddha spoke about hope and purpose, the PM also said. If you see how hope and compassion can remove suffering, we have to look at the start up sector. The youth has set up this sector and I urge them to stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha, the PM also said. The thoughts will calm you down and cheer you up, PM Modi said. Be your own guiding light is a wonderful management theory, the PM said.

The world fights extra ordinary solutions. The lasting challenges can be overcome from the ideals of Lord Buddha, the PM also said.

We should connect the people with Buddhist heritage sites. We have many of them here, the PM also said.

May the thoughts of Lord Buddha inspire us all, the PM also said.

Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems.India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems.I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha, the PM said. They will motivate and show the way ahead, he also said.

May the thoughts of Lord Buddha further brightness, togetherness and brotherhood. May his blessings inspire us to do good, the PM Modi. We want to focus on connectivity to Buddhist sites.A few days back the Indian cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This would bring so many people, pilgrims and tourists, the PM further said.

Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future, PM Modi further added.

The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action, the PM also said.