Dharavi man who contracted coronavirus dies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 02: A Dharavi resident who contracted the novel coronavirus has died. Authorities have sealed the building in which he lived.

The man who lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme had no history of foreign travel. He had a garment shop in AKG Nagar in Dharavi.

After he died, a some 300 tenements in the building and around 30 shifts were cordoned off by the police. Residents of the buildings have been quarantined at home.

The police had to face stone pelting as they tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered in the real. None were injured in the incident.