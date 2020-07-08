  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dharavi, a COVID-19 cluster and Asia's biggest slum, reports one case in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 08: Asia's largest slum Dharavi which was once a hotspot for the COVID-19 infection has recorded only one coronavirus positive case in the last 24 hours for the first time since the first week of April.

    Dharavi, a COVID-19 cluster and Asias biggest slum, reports one case in last 24 hours

    According to the official data, the curve of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi, the low-income residential sprawl characterised by narrow lanes and spaces cramped with make-shift houses, has seen a declining trend for over a month now.

    Central drug agency warns of black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

    The 2.5 square kilometre area that packs nearly 6.5 lakh people had reported only two COVID-19 positive cases on July 4 and 67 new cases in the month of July.

    Till now, 2,335 positive cases and 352 active cases have been reported in the densely populated area while 1,735 patients have recovered and discharged from the slum.

    Dharavi, weeks ago, was considered the biggest threat to Mumbai's fight against the virus as cramped living spaces and shared bathrooms gave a little scope for social distancing.

    However, enforcing a strict lockdown and blocking the movement of residents except for essential services, seems to have paid off as the area, for days, has been reporting relatively low single-day coronavirus numbers.

    A total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. With this, the state has recorded 2,17,121 cases and 9,250 deaths so far.

    The Maharashtra government, to ramp up testing, has allowed tests without doctors' prescription in Mumbai.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus dharavi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue