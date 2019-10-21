Dhanteras puja ‘muhurat‘ 2019, duration and significance

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 21: The festival of lights, Diwali is round the corner and before that Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festivals associated with wealth and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019. This year the Dhanteras puja 'muhurat' is from 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM, duration of 01 hour 07 mins.

It is believed that purchasing some form of precious metals like gold, silver or copper brings good luck to the family this day.

Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. Dhanteras also marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festival associated with wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Karthik. It is a practice of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

On Dhanteras, people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Literally, Dhanteras means 'Dhan' wealth, 'Teras' 13th day of the moon cycle.

Durga Puja Carnival, a colourful show of gaiety and grandeur

In the evening while doing the puja, devotees place seven grains in front of goddess Lakshmi's idol or picture and seek her blessings for prosperity and wealth.

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to buy silver utensils or gold ornaments in order to bring luck to the household.