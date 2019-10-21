  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dhanteras puja ‘muhurat‘ 2019, duration and significance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The festival of lights, Diwali is round the corner and before that Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festivals associated with wealth and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019. This year the Dhanteras puja 'muhurat' is from 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM, duration of 01 hour 07 mins.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    It is believed that purchasing some form of precious metals like gold, silver or copper brings good luck to the family this day.

    Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. Dhanteras also marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festival associated with wealth and prosperity.

    Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Karthik. It is a practice of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

    On Dhanteras, people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Literally, Dhanteras means 'Dhan' wealth, 'Teras' 13th day of the moon cycle.

    Durga Puja Carnival, a colourful show of gaiety and grandeur

    In the evening while doing the puja, devotees place seven grains in front of goddess Lakshmi's idol or picture and seek her blessings for prosperity and wealth.

    Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to buy silver utensils or gold ornaments in order to bring luck to the household.

    More DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    diwali festival

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue