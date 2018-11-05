  • search

Dhanteras 2018: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

    New Delhi, Nov 5: Dhanteras 2018 or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. Hindus devotees pay their respects and worship Lord Kubera, also known as the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. This year, Dhanteras falls on November 5.

    Dhanteras has come to be known as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and other metals especially kitchenware. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles.

    On the evening of Dhanteras, the diya is offered to Yama, host of death , to avert death or any negative incident.
    Interestingly, in villages, farmers worship their cattles as they are the main source of their income.

    This Dhanteras 2018 greet your family with these messages:

    May goddess Laxmi bless your business
    to do well in spite of all odds like,
    the enduring charms of gold and diamonds...
    Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras

    May this Dhanteras Celebrations
    endow you with opulence and prosperity...
    Happiness comes at your steps
    Wishing a bright future in your life
    Shubh Dhanteras.

    Iss Dhanteras kush kash ho,
    Dilo mein khusiyan,
    Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho,
    Har moti pe aapka taj ho
    Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho
    Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!

    Dear Goddess Lakshmi
    Bless the recipient of this message
    with thirteen times Dhan
    on this Dhan Teras
    Happy DhanTeras!

    On this auspicious festival, may your life:
    Shimmer with Silver;
    Shine with Gold;
    And dazzle like Platinum!
    Happy Dhanteras!

    Happy Dhanteras 2018 !

