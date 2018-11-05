Dhanteras 2018: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

New Delhi, Nov 5: Dhanteras 2018 or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. Hindus devotees pay their respects and worship Lord Kubera, also known as the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. This year, Dhanteras falls on November 5.

Dhanteras has come to be known as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and other metals especially kitchenware. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles.

On the evening of Dhanteras, the diya is offered to Yama, host of death , to avert death or any negative incident.

Interestingly, in villages, farmers worship their cattles as they are the main source of their income.

