Dhankhar shown black flags in Howrah college by alleged TMC workers

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Howrah, Dec 07: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the Mamata-led-TMC government in the state was shown black flags at Liluah in Howrah district on Saturday.

Reportedly, Dhankar went to attend a programme at a college at Liluah today evening where the allegedly Trinamool Congress members showed him black flags.

According to the PTI report, the members also carried banners with slogans like 'Shame shame Governor'. They waved the black flags at Dhankkhar's convoy when it was entering the college.

On Thursday, the Governor had to wait outside the locked gate number 3 of the West Bengal legislative assembly, which is used for VIP entry, during a scheduled visit.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.

Mamata humiliating me on every occasion; belittles her stature: Dhankhar

Earlier, Dhankhar slammed the TMC supremo for "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and not briefing him regularly. In various occasions the differences between the Governor and the Chief Minister has been observed.