Dhananjay Munde tests positive for Coronavirus; Third Maharashtra minister to be infected

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 12: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus, days after his colleagues in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, Ashok Chavan and Jitendra Awhad, also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Apart from the minister, five members of his personal staff, including his PA, have tested positive for the disease.

Both Awhad and Chavan have recovered and joined their respective offices.

The minister, who hails from the Marathwada region, had attended the cabinet meeting held at the State secretariat here earlier this week, sources told PTI.

He has been quarantine in Mumbai.