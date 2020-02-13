DGCA temporarily suspends 2 SpiceJet pilots for damaging runway-edge lights while landing

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mangaluru, Feb 13: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) o Tuesday has suspended the license held by two SpiceJet pilots - the one is Pilot in Command and First Officer of Dubai- Mangalore flight, for a period of four-and-half months, for runway edge light damage during landing at Mangaluru airport on 31st October 2019.

Both the pilots have been suspended by the DGCA for a period of 135 days damaging runway-edge lights while landing B737 plane at Mangaluru airport in last year October.

Earlier, India's aviation regulator DGCA had also temporarily banned the license of IndiGo airlines pilot for threatening and intimidating a senior citizen on a flight between Chennai and Bangalore during January.

Reportedly, in January the IndiGo pilot misbehaved with the lady and even threatened her with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother.

It is seen that the DGCA has been taking strict measures against any kind of misbehaviour from the airlines staffs.