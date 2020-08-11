DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India for three months over 'safety violations'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended Captain Manish Uppal and Mukesh Neema over safety violations by Air Asia. Uppal was the Head of Operations in Air Asia while Neema was Chief of Flight safety with the airline.

The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia on June 28 after Gaurav Taneja, one of the AirAsia India's former pilots -- who runs a YouTube channel called Flying Beast -- alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost airline.