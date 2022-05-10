YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DGCA suspends 9 pilots, 32 cabin crew members for failing pre-flight breath analyser test

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

    The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

    The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

    Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

    Comments

    More DGCA News  

    Read more about:

    dgca

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X