DGCA seeks info from Boeing & carriers operating Boeing 737 MAX in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday sought information from the plane maker Boeing & carriers operating Boeing 737 MAX in India. The DGCA is expected to release a public notice on the issue this afternoon. Ethiopian Airlines cash yesterday is the 2nd crash involving Boeing 737 max in 6 months.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet fly Boeing 737 MAX planes.

As many as 149 passengers, including Indians, were killed when a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa.

Earlier in thday, China had ordered that it has asked all airlines to ground all the commercial operations of all Boeing 737-8 planes.