DGCA wants all Boeing 737 Max aircraft to be grounded before 4 pm today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA on Wednesday wants all Boeing 737 Max aircraft to be grounded before 4 pm. This is to cater to situations where aircraft are to fly back to India or go to maintenance facility for parking.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Secretary has called an emergency meeting of all airlines at 4 pm in Delhi.

India joined late Tuesday a global ban on flying the Boeing 737 MAX plane after this week's crash of this aircraft type in the African skies, increasing the likelihood of a further rise in domestic fares that remain high due to unrelated flight cancellations by some carriers.

The ban comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had allowed the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly under stricter conditions.

[India grounds Boeing 737-MAX planes]

The DGCA had earlier issued additional safety guidelines for Indian airlines operating Boeing 7373 Max 8 aircraft, it has finally decided to ground the particular model immediately.

In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways are the two airlines that operate the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. SpiceJet has around 12 '737 Max 8' planes in its fleet, while Jet Airways has five. Both the flights have grounded its fleet due to financial issues.

The ban would impact SpiceJet the most. Grounding of 12 such aircraft operated by the local carriers could disrupt the operations and increase domestic fares that are already high due to flight cancellations by Jet Airways and IndiGo.

[Singapore bans use of Boeing 737 MAX in its airspace]

On March 10, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

This was second such crash involving the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in less than five months.

On October 29 last year, 189 passengers and crew died when a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed into the Java Sea in Indonesia shortly after takeoff. M