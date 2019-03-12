DGCA reviews safety norms in existing Boeing 737 Max fleet, issues list of dos and don'ts

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: After 157 people, including four Indians, were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, India's aviation watchdog, the DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation , has reviewed on Tuesday safety norms in existing Boeing 737 Max fleet.

The DGCA has also issued a list of dos and don'ts that must be followed and reviewed the implementation of guidelines issued post Lion air crash.

The DGCA has directed Indian carriers to ensure that pilots have 1,000 hours and co-pilots 500 hours of flying experience on the 737 MAX 8.

Earlier, the DGCA had sought information from Boeing and Indian carriers operating the model, according to the official. These include Jet Airways and SpiceJet.

[Now, Singapore to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash]

Multiple airlines around the world, along with the countries of China and Indonesia, have decided to ground Boeing 737 Max-8 planes in the wake of a crash on Sunday that killed 157 people.

Earlier in the day, Singapre will ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. Sunday's crash of a new Boeing 737 Max aircraft is the second fatal crash of the type since October last year when an Indonesian Lion Air jetliner crashed with 189 onboard. The Boeing 737 Max has been the company's best selling plane ever. More than 350 Max jets have been delivered.

Officials at Ethiopian Airlines are still trying to determine what caused yesterday's crash; the plane's black box was recovered today, though it's reportedly damaged.

Boeing said on Monday the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

The 737 MAX 8 is a new model from the US aircraft manufacturer's best-selling 737, which has been operating since 1967. More than 350 Boeing 737-MAX planes have been delivered and more than 5,000 have been ordered worldwide since 2017.