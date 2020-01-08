DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulfs

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers crashed near Tehran in Iran.

"We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.

The US aviation regulator FAA has also asked all US airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to "events in Middle East".

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq."