    Devotees visiting Magh Mela, Sant Samagam mandatory to carry COVID negative report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 31: An order released by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura, and other fairs to bring negative test report conducted within 5 days. The order comes after four Uttar Pradesh cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bareilly reported cases of the new coronavirus variants.

    Additional chief secretary Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the RT-PCR test should be done before five days of attending the fair.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government had earlier said that all the "kalpwasis" visiting Magh Mela 2021 in Prayagraj will have to undergo a COVID-19 test. Chairing a review meeting regarding the preparations of Magh Mela 2021, state Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said all the "kalpwasis" coming to the event will have to mandatorily undergo the RT-PCR test.

    He also said that the devotees coming daily to the Magh Mela should also undergo the rapid-antigen test and thermal screening.

    Magh Mela is the first big religious congregation that will be organized after the spread of corona in Uttar Pradesh. The "kalpwasis" are regarded as the most faithful pilgrims, who vow to live a minimalist life on the banks of the Ganga for a month which is called Kalpwas.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
    X