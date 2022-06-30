Devendra Fadnavis to return as Maha CM: Who are likely to be the ministers
New Delhi, Jun 30: The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will take oath on July 1 while Eknath Shinde who led the rebellion will be sworn in as deputy chief minister.
Meanwhile India Today TV has put out a list of possible miniaters which has been given below.
The BJP would stake a claim with the help of the Shinde faction to form the government. Following this the CM and Deputy CM will take oath. This would be followed by the election of the Speaker. The Shinde faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The election of the whip would take place following which a vote of confidence will be held. The process would be completed by July 11 will the Cabinet expansion.
Numbers:
BJP-Sena
(Shinde
faction)-168
BJP: 106
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 39
Independents: 13
Others: 10
MVA-119
NCP:53
Shiv Sena: 16
Congress: 44
Others: 6
List of possible ministers
BJP:
- Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister)
- Chandrakant Patil
- Sudhir Mungantiwar
- Girish Mahajan
- Ashish Shelar
- Praveen Darekar
- Chandrasekhar Bavankule
- Vijaykumar Deshmukh or Subhash Deshmukh
- Ganesh Naik
- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
- Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar
- Mangal Prabhat Lodha
- Sanjay Kute
- Ravindra Chavan
- Dr. Ashok Uike
- Suresh Khade
- Jayakumar Rawal
- Atul Save
- Devyani Farande
- Randhir Savarkar
- Madhuri Misal
- Jayakumar Gore
- Prashant Thakur
- Madan Yerawar
- Nilay Naik
- Gopichand Padalkar
- Bunty Bangadia
- Prasad Lad
- Mahesh Landage or Rahul Kul
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)
- Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister)
- Gulabrao Patil
- Uday Samant
- Abdul Sattar
- Sanjay Rathod
- Shambhuraj Desai
- Bacchu Kadu
- Tanaji Sawant
- Dada Bhuse
- Deepak Kesarkar
- Sandipan Bhumre
- Sanjay Shirsat
- Bharat Gogavale