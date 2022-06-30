Devendra Fadnavis to return as Maha CM: Who are likely to be the ministers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 30: The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will take oath on July 1 while Eknath Shinde who led the rebellion will be sworn in as deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile India Today TV has put out a list of possible miniaters which has been given below.

The BJP would stake a claim with the help of the Shinde faction to form the government. Following this the CM and Deputy CM will take oath. This would be followed by the election of the Speaker. The Shinde faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The election of the whip would take place following which a vote of confidence will be held. The process would be completed by July 11 will the Cabinet expansion.

Numbers:

BJP-Sena (Shinde faction)-168

BJP: 106

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 39

Independents: 13

Others: 10

MVA-119

NCP:53

Shiv Sena: 16

Congress: 44

Others: 6

List of possible ministers

BJP:

Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister)

Chandrakant Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Girish Mahajan

Ashish Shelar

Praveen Darekar

Chandrasekhar Bavankule

Vijaykumar Deshmukh or Subhash Deshmukh

Ganesh Naik

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Sanjay Kute

Ravindra Chavan

Dr. Ashok Uike

Suresh Khade

Jayakumar Rawal

Atul Save

Devyani Farande

Randhir Savarkar

Madhuri Misal

Jayakumar Gore

Prashant Thakur

Madan Yerawar

Nilay Naik

Gopichand Padalkar

Bunty Bangadia

Prasad Lad

Mahesh Landage or Rahul Kul

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister)

Gulabrao Patil

Uday Samant

Abdul Sattar

Sanjay Rathod

Shambhuraj Desai

Bacchu Kadu

Tanaji Sawant

Dada Bhuse

Deepak Kesarkar

Sandipan Bhumre

Sanjay Shirsat

Bharat Gogavale