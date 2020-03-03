  • search
    Devendra Fadnavis to face trial over poll-related cases, SC dismisses his review petition

    New Delhi, Mar 03: In a major setback for former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his review petition that wanted the top court to cancel criminal proceedings against him for failure to disclose two pending criminal cases against him in an election affidavit.

    Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.PTI Photo

    "We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed," a three-judge bench ruled on Tuesday.

    Devendra Fadnavis gets bail in 2014 poll affidavit case

    Fadnavis had challenged the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court that declined to interfere with the criminal proceedings against him for the affidavit filed for the 2014 elections.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
