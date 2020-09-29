Devendra Fadnavis-Sanjay Raut's meeting was 'political': Maharashtra BJP leader

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 29: Amid several speculations over former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meet, Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday admitted that the talks between the two leaders were 'political'.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "If top leaders of two different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they had a meeting for over two hours, it is obvious that they didn't discuss tea-biscuits." The Maharashtra BJP leader said that the outcome of the Fadnavis and Raut meeting was "inconclusive".

On September 26, the meeting between Fadnavis and Raut in a hotel prompted speculation in Maharashtra's political circles. Reacting to the talks between the two leaders, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye had said the meeting was not political in nature and Raut had met the former Maharashtra chief minister for an interview for Saamana.

"Fadnavis has informed Raut that he would grant Raut the interview after returning from poll campaigning in Bihar, and there are no political connotations to the meeting," Upadhye had said.

Following the meet with Raut, Fadnavis had categorically stated that BJP has no intention to again stitch an alliance with its erstwhile alliance partner Shiv Sena or bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"We have no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the government. When it falls on its own, we will see," said Fadnavis.

"My meeting with Raut had no political connotations. He asked me for an interview to 'Saamana', to which I agreed. But, I had put my conditions- like the interview should be unedited and I should get to put my own camera during the interview. So we met to discuss its nitty-gritties," he further said.