Devendra Fadnavis objects to Walse Patil's appointment as pro-tem speaker

Mumbai, Nov 30: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday objected to the appointment of NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The state Assembly session began around 2 pm on Saturday in which the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face the floor test.

As soon as the House assembled, Fadnavis alleged the Assembly session was not being conducted as per the rules.

"The Assembly session not being held as per Constitutional norms," he said. The swearing-in of the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was also not done as per the Constitutional norms, he alleged. However, Dilip Walse Patil rejected his claim, saying that the session was being held as per Governor's nod. Fadnavis also objected to Walse Patil's appointment as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

"Never was a pro tem speaker replaced in India, why was BJP's Kolambkar replaced from post," Fadnavis said. To this Walse Patil said the state cabinet has "complete authority" to name a pro-tem speaker. Walse Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly on Friday. He replaced BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.