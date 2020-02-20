  • search
    Devendra Fadnavis gets bail in 2014 poll affidavit case

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 20: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

    The senior BJP leader was given the last chance by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Ingle to appear before the court on Thursday. Taking note of Fadnavis' appearance before the court, the magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

    File photo of Devendra Fadnavis
    The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

    Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four earlier occasions since November 2019.

      The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 30.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
      X