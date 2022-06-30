Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde likely to meet Guv today, stake claim to form government

Devendra Fadnavis: The second CM to run full term in Maharashtra, readies his next game plan

Mumbai, Jun 30: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde will meet the meet Governor today at 3 pm at Raj Bhawan. They are likely to stake a claim for govt formation in Maharashtra.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar says, Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date and if there will be a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, then we will go tomorrow (to Mumbai)."

Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Thursday claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs, way above the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House that is necessary to form a government in the state.

The BJP is set to return to power in the state with the support of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation on Wednesday night, leading to the collapse of the 31-month-long three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The BJP's strength in the House is 106, and it claims to have the support of at least 13 legislators.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai from Goa this afternoon to hold talks about government formation with BJP leaders.

Shinde had landed in Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night with a group of 50 MLAs, of whom 39 are Sena dissidents, while others are independent legislators and those from small parties.

It is not yet clear if the Shinde-led group will merge with any party. Shinde Wednesday night reiterated that they are Shiv Sainiks and will remain in Shiv Sena.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 14:32 [IST]