Development to counter-terror ops: Shah has plenty on his plate during first J&K visit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: After becoming the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will make his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir today. During his visit, he would pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnath shrine.

He is expected to perform the traditional prayer at the Amarnath cave, following which he would review the security situation in the state.

He would be briefed about the security situation and also the drills that are being undertaken to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra passes off peacefully. The Yatra will commence on July 1 and will go on for the next 46 days.

The pilgrimage starts from Srinagar, Pahalgam and ends at the Amarnath cave temple that is located around 141 kilometres away from Srinagar.

Shah along with Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will fly to Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon and return the next day.

In addition to a review of the security mechanism, he would also take stock of various development projects that are underway in the state. Further Shah would also discuss the ongoing and future counter-terror operations that are being undertaken by the security forces in the state.

Further he will also preside over a meeting of the Unified Command which includes officers of the Indian Army, Border Security Force, CRPF and the state police. Apart from counter terror operations, Shah will also review the security for the Amarnath Yatra.