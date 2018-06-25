Development of 7 colonies in Delhi: 'Don't cut trees till July 2nd,' Delhi HC to NBCC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) no to cut trees till 4th July, next date of hearing of the petition challenging felling of trees for re-development of 7 colonies in Delhi.

Delhi High Court asked NBCC, "Can Delhi afford to cut off trees for the development of roads & buildings. The court said, "Don't cut anymore trees till 2nd July, next date of hearing in the case."

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) to hear the matter on 2nd July.

A day before Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that till the time he is a minister no tree will be cut and for every tree that was cut we would plant 10 trees. "Green cover will go up by three times after re-development of 7 colonies in South Delhi. Young activists are too fast to blame," Puri said.

KK Mishra, who filed PIL in Delhi HC told ANI, "More than 20,000 trees will be cut in main south Delhi area. A CAG report states there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. I hope the court will put a stay on the order. "

To ease the problem of shortage of government accommodation in the national capital, the government had decided to rebuild seven housing colonies to double the existing housing units from 12,970 units to 25,667 at a total cost of Rs 32,835 crores.

The plan drew criticism from every quarter of the society. On Sunday, about 15,000 protestors including locals, activists and environmentalists held a 'Chipko Movement' in Delhi.

