Development is the only way forward: Shah in two-day tour in Assam

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Guwahati, Dec 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has on Saturday vouched for development on a two-day review election preparedness tour of Assam.

"What is the way forward? Development is the only way forward. Development is happening and will happen further but ideological change is also needed and that can't happen only through development," said Shah.

The home minister reached Guwahati on Saturday morning and was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Shah is set to inaugurate a slew of projects for the state during his visit.

Reached Guwahati: Shah visits Assam, set to inaugurate slew of projects

Shah tweeted "Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank the people of Assam for such a warm welcome." along with snaps of the welcoming committee of folk artists.

While giving speech in Kamrup, Shah said, "In Assam, there was a period of movements. Many agitations were launched over different issues in which hundreds of youths were killed. The peace of Assam was disturbed and the development was halted."

Recalling the time of when separatists played in the state Shah said, "There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states (Northeast). Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally."

"I heartily welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

The minister is all set to distribute financial grants to 8,000 traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of the state under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist destination, nine law colleges to be established across Assam, and a new medical college in capital city Guwahati.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders and review the election preparation ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year in Assam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda has said many opposition leaders from Assam are in touch with the party.

"A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representatives at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country the undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exceptional," Panda said.