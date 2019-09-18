Developing Kashmir to take back PoK: The real reason why Pakistan is worried

New Delhi, Sep 18: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day.

Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," he told reporters.

These were strong words by Jaishankar at a time, when Pakistan has been approaching several international forums to raise the Kashmir issue, following the abrogation of Article 370.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that there is no doubt that India would have physical jurisdiction over PoK one day. How I view it is that the current Line of Control will soon become the International Border. However, I see this entire process taking at least another 7 to 10 years.

What the government would do is that go all out and develop Jammu and Kashmir. The development would be such that the people of PoK would start agitating more seriously against Pakistan seeking similar development, which in my view cannot be done by Pakistan considering the financial mess that they are in.

Bhushan says that this is why Pakistan really worry and such protests could easily become more intense in Balochistan and other provinces as well. The moment development peaks in Kashmir, the movement of separation and merger with India will begin picking up steam in PoK. After all Pakistan hides anything now and it would be very difficult for it to resist such rebellion.

The development of Kashmir is going to create a serious problem within Pakistan. Balochistan would agitate more aggressively. Pakistan would find it very hard to contain such an agitation. The issue would then be raised at the UN, but then it is clear that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is very much part of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhushan explains.

"All Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do now is make J&K a highly developed state and also a better place to live in. That would be the focus in the next couple of years. I am sure that the government can do and in this context, I would like to cite an incident that took place when I was in Kashmir. While in Kashmir, I had hosted the Vice President of the world bank. He told me he does not understand why people visit France and other places. The real beauty is here. If that glory is revived, then there is no stopping us," Bhushan also says.