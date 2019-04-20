Deve Gowda will play a major role after LS elections: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Apr 20: The BJP will not be able to form the government at the Centre after Lok Sabha elections 2019 result, said Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, adding that hir father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will then play an important role to bring the opposition parties together to form government.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy spoke on a wide range of issues. He criticised the BJP for using the Balakor air strike for election campaigning. Kumaraswamy stated clearly that his father would only play the role of an advisor after the elections, thereby ruling out that Gowda has any prime ministerial ambitions.

"He (HD Deve Gowda) is a good administrator and experienced. He has experience in his political career. He is better than everybody, according to me. But he is not interested now. He has already projected name of Rahul Gandhi (for PM). He is going to advise Rahul ji," the Karnataka Chief Minister told ANI.

When asked about the role that the senior Gowda may play after election results, Kumaraswamy said, "Most probably. Because in next election, there will be no BJP govt. We have to form govt with several regional parties together. At that time Deve Gowda may play major role as an advisor to everybody."

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Bagalkot recently, had mocked the Karnataka Chief Minister for becoming emotional and shedding tears at public gatherings.

Reaction the this, Kumaraswamy said, "I am an emotional man, because we have come from the surrounding of poor mass. We always mix with poor masses".

When asked about the critisism of the JD (S) for blatanly practising dynasty politics, Kumaraswamy said people are "demanding our family members to contest".

"They are demanding our family members to contest. This is not a dynastic issue...People want our leadership, they will accept us otherwise they will reject. It is upto the people of Karnataka. In Mandya, Hassan every party worker and leader pressurised Deve Gowda that they wanted this candidate only from our family, because of their pressure we yielded," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had last week said that several states have developed because of "dynasty politics and regional politics". JD(S) has been accused by many as being a party of Deve Gowda and family. Three generations of Deve Gowda are in active politics.

While senior Gowda's younger son Kumaraswamy is the chief minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and older son, H D Revanna is in charge of the powerful PWD department in the same ministry, and two grandsons, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna, are making their debut from Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

"Dynasty politics is not an important issue now, country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics, this country developed in several states.We are not bothered about criticism from BJP," Kumaraswamy told ANI on April 18.

Kumaraswamy has defended dynasty politics even in the past. The Gowda family should not be held responsible for fielding family members, as it merely yielded to its workers' demands. He also said that dynasty politics helped regional parties thrive in the country.