Deve Gowda gives cryptic statement about Siddaganga Seer's health

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 17: Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda who visited Siddaganga Mutt on Wednesday gave a cryptic statement about the condition of the Siddagnaga seer Sree Shivakumara Swamiji.

Deve Gowda's statement on seer's health has led to many doubts. He said, "I have known Swamiji since 1968," and recalled his proximity with the seer. Swamiji has found a way to reach God through education, annadan (offering of food) and social services.

After visiting the bed-ridden seer Devde Gowda said that 'Bhishma' who had the power to resist death, also died in Uttarayana (the period between the Makara Sankranti and Karka Sankranti) and now Uttarayana has begun.

Also read: Does BJP have the numbers: To form Karnataka govt, House strength should drop from 224 to 211

The former PM said that Swamji is 111 years old and age-related health problems are natural.

"I've got a 'darshan' of Swamiji in Uttarayana period. Doctors say that Swamiji's blood pressure and sugar level are normal," Deve Gowda said. He further informed that Swamiji has some issues with breathing, he is put on ventilation support if needed.

The 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga mutt, Dr. Shivakumara Swami was shifted to Siddaganga mutt from Siddaganga hospital in Tumakuru early on Wednesday morning. He is being treated for a lung infection which he developed after undergoing a liver bypass. The seer's personal physician, Dr. Paramesh, said he was transferred back to mutt at his request around 3.45 a.m.