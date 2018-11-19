  • search

Devaswom Board seeks more time to implement SC verdict

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: Devaswom Board filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement order on women's entry. The petition says Board lacks necessary infrastructure and cites violence and protests against implementing the verdict.

    Devaswom Board seeks more time implement SC verdict
    Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security, in Sabarimala. PTI file photo

    Also Read  | Sabarimala row: BJP leader taken into preventive custody from Nilakkal

    The all-party meet chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan failed to arrive at a consensus over the issue on Nov 15. The Devaswom Board got a green signal from the Chief Minister's Office to go ahead with filing a petition in the court. The apex court last week refused to stay its earlier verdict.

    The temple opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday for two months and according to new police rules that came into effect from Friday, no pilgrim is allowed to proceed to the temple after 7 p.m. as the temple closes for the day at 10 p.m.

    Also Read | Sabarimala Temple opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja

    The temple town of Sabarimala has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

    Alphons Kannanthana

    Alphons Kannanthana

    Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam offers prayer at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Namajapa at Sannidhanam

    Namajapa at Sannidhanam

    Devotees stage 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions, at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. The devotees were reportedly refused permission to halt at Malikappuram. (PTI Photo)

    Police personnel detain devotees

    Police personnel detain devotees

    Police personnel detain the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Devotees detained by police

    Devotees detained by police

    Police personnel detain the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Read more about:

    kerala sabarimala supreme court

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue