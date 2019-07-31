‘Devastated’: Vijay Mallya on CCD founder Siddhartha's letter

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 31: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday drew similarities with the case of Café Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who was found dead on Wednesday after he alleged harassment by an income tax officials.

    Vijay Mallya and VG Siddhartha

    "I am indirectly related to V G Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Govt Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting," Mallya tweeted.

    I-T dept disputes Siddhartha's signature on letter, says he "admitted" to unaccounted income

    In the unverified letter, Siddhartha, who has gone missing on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, said there was a lot of harassment from the previous DG of the Income Tax Department in the form of attaching "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us (sic)".

    "This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch," the letter, bearing a purported signature of Siddhartha, said.

    V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son in law of former Karnataka chief minister, S M Krishna's body was found after a 36 hour search. The body was found in the river at the Hoige Bazar area in Mangalore. Siddhartha was missing since Monday.

