  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Detention centres are legal and were set up after SC’s directive

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The detention centres in different parts of the country are in accordance with the legal provisions and these have been in place for several years.

    These centres are in no way connected to the National Register of Citizens exercise, sources in the government said. The centres were set up to detain foreign nationals, whose nationality has not been verified or they are to be given travel documents by their respective countries, the source also told OneIndia.

    Detention centres are legal and were set up after SC’s directive

    The Centres have come up on the directions of the Supreme Court. In 2012, the SC had said that those foreign nationals who have completed their sentences must be released from jail and shifted to a place where their movements are restricted, pending deportation.

    K'taka’s first detention centre to house illegal immigrants opens in Sondekoppa

    In 2018, the Supreme Court had told the states to establish detention centres or holding centres to restrict the movements of illegal immigrants and foreign nationals until they could be deported to their own country.

    The law states that foreign nationals staying illegally in India have to be deported to their respective countries after they complete their sentences. In case, the foreign national has a valid passport, he or she can be deported immediately. However those without travel document cannot be deported immediately as their nationality has to be first identified.

    More LEGAL News

    Read more about:

    legal supreme court national register of citizens detain detention

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue