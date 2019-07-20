  • search
    'Detained' Priyanka Gandhi sits on 'dharna' in Mirzapur, vows to meet victims of Sonebhadra massacre

    By Simran Kashyap
    Lucknow, July 20: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained in Narayanpur by police earlier on Friday while she was on her way to meet victims of Sonbhadra's firing case, sat on a 'dharna'at a guest house near Sonbhadra after she refused to leave without meeting the families of 10 people who were gunned down in Sonbhadra this week.

    She was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being taken in an official vehicle after being detained at Narayanpur, in Mirzapur
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being taken in an official vehicle after being detained at Narayanpur, in Mirzapur

    Talking to reporters, she also described the killings of members of the Gond tribe in Sonbhadra as "massacre" and demanded Rs 25 lakh as compensation for each of their families.

    Priyanka was detained at the Chunar Guest House after she was stopped from going to Murtiya village in Sonebhadra district. The police, however, denied that she had been arrested.

    Chunar sub divisional magistrate Satya Prakash said Priyanka was under preventive detention and had refused to furnish a personal bond.On Twitter, the Congress general secretary said she had been under arrest for the past nine hours.

    Many in Congress want its new chief to be elected after disbanding CWC

    The Congress leader arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Banaras Hindu University. When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border. A defiant Priyanka then squatted on the ground with the Congress workers and was later taken away in a government vehicle to Chunar.

    Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of a village headman, Yagya Dutt, and the Gond tribals in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
