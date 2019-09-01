Detained J&K leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti finally allowed to meet family

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 01: National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were allowed to meet their families nearly a month after their arrest, said a news report.

Both the leaders have been under detention after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the report, both Abdullah and Mufti does not have access to news channels in the absence of cable and newspapers. However, officials have provided the former with a DVD player to watch movies.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested on August 5 after the government revoked Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Soon after the arrest, Abdullah tweeted, "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store."

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter earlier wrote an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and asked why she was being "placed under house arrest" despite being "a law-abiding citizen".