    Detained Bhim Army Chief forcibly being sent back to Delhi

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was detained in Hyderabad while he was on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and NRC event as been sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police on Monday morning.

    He was sent back to Delhi on a 6:55 am flight.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    The Dalit leader was in the city to address a gathering on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

    Police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held.

    Hyderabad Police detains Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    Azad's detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
