Destabilising Punjab: NIA charges four

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four persons in connection with a terror related case.

The case pertains to the planning to target places/persons of importance. Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria and their associates were also planning to execute mass terror attacks by way of explosions and reconnaissance of their targets was done by them. The objective of the conspiracy was to destabilize the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive terrorism in the state.

Investigation has established that Kulwinderjit Singh, the chief conspirator/ mastermind had planned to strike terror in the state of Punjab by the way of blasts in public areas to terrorise masses. Kulwinderjit Singh and his associates raised fund and arranged arms and ammunition for the furtherance to commit terrorist acts. Photos and videos of reconnaissance made by accused persons have also been recovered from their electronic devices.