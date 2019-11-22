  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Destabilising Punjab: NIA charges four

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four persons in connection with a terror related case.

    Destabilising Punjab: NIA charges four

    The case pertains to the planning to target places/persons of importance. Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria and their associates were also planning to execute mass terror attacks by way of explosions and reconnaissance of their targets was done by them. The objective of the conspiracy was to destabilize the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive terrorism in the state.

    NIA charges 11 persons in connection with killing of vice chief of RSS in Punjab

    Investigation has established that Kulwinderjit Singh, the chief conspirator/ mastermind had planned to strike terror in the state of Punjab by the way of blasts in public areas to terrorise masses. Kulwinderjit Singh and his associates raised fund and arranged arms and ammunition for the furtherance to commit terrorist acts. Photos and videos of reconnaissance made by accused persons have also been recovered from their electronic devices.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency punjab law and order

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue