Despite tough conditions, BSF continues to foil smuggling, intrusion bids by narco terrorists

New Delhi, Dec 18: While the Indian armed forces continue to foil infiltration bids made by ISI backed Pakistan terrorists, the challenge now is the fog.

The terrorists are trying to take advantage of the foggy conditions to sneak into Indian territory. Sources tell OneIndia that the Pakistan based intruders find the foggy conditions to be suitable for smuggling as well as making infiltration bids.

On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two intruders in the Amritsar sector and foiled two smuggling attempts on the same day. An official who did not wish to be named told OneIndia that while it is clear that the intruders are trying to take advantage of the foggy conditions, the force continues to remain on very high alert and have been able successfully foil both smuggling and intrusion bids.

Following this, BSF deputy inspector general, Bhupinder Singh said that the force shot down two Pakistani armed intruders who were carrying AK-56 rifles, magnum rifles, an Olympia marked pistol and ammunition.

Apart from this the BSF also foiled two smuggling attempts made at the Ramkot border out post in the Amritsar sector. In addition this the BSF is also dealing with smuggling attempts being made using drones. The BSF has foiled such attempts made by the narco terrorists, who have tried dropping both arms and drugs using drones. In such cases, the BSF cordons off a village where a drone is spotted and carry out an extensive search operation.